Illumina Lays off More Than 300 Employees

NEW YORK – Illumina laid off more than 300 employees on Wednesday, GenomeWeb has learned.

"As we continue executing our strategy, and in line with our $100 million cost reduction program, we are taking steps to ensure our talent and operating costs are aligned to enable Illumina’s long-term success. We have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by approximately 3.5 percent," an Illumina spokesperson said in an email.

The company had announced $100 million in cost cuts last month in response to China's ban on imports of it sequencers.

Illumina already terminated 96 workers at its San Diego headquarters in February. With the new round of layoffs, this brings its headcount down by approximately 5 percent so far this year. As of Dec. 29, 2024, the firm had approximately 8,970 full-time employees, according to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Illumina has laid off approximately 1,000 employees since late 2022.

The move follows other layoffs in the sequencing technology market. Pacific Biosciences terminated 80 employees last week, with plans to cut 40 open or planned positions as well, in response to uncertainty over academic and government funding and new tariffs by President Trump.

In Wednesday afternoon trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Illumina were down 1 percent at $73.53.