Illumina Aims to Improve Genome Interpretation Algorithms Using Tempus AI's Multimodal Data

NEW YORK – Illumina and Tempus AI are teaming up to improve artificial intelligence-based tools that they hope will be used for interpretation of molecular tests.

Under a three-year deal announced earlier this week, Illumina has licensed access to Tempus' multimodal data platform, which includes not only DNA and RNA data but also clinical data, pathology slides, and radiology scans. The data are de-identified, Tempus said, and the deal is not exclusive.

Illumina plans to use that access to help improve its AI algorithms, including PrimateAI-3D, a semi-supervised 3D-convoluational neural network to predict variant pathogenicity, and SpliceAI, for interpreting noncoding mutations. Insights from the collaboration will be shared by both firms, an Illumina spokesperson said. Financial and other details were not disclosed.

The firms said they hope to generate new evidence supporting the clinical value of sequencing, which "will be used to build evidence packages needed to standardize use of comprehensive genomic profiling and other molecular testing across all major diseases."

Getting PrimateAI-3D to work better might help drive its adoption. "There are a ton of predictor algorithms, but this is not one of the widely used ones," Heidi Rehm, chief genomics officer at the Center for Genomic Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and an expert on variant interpretation, said in an email.

Illumina's January deal with Nvidia provides the proper computing resources for developing better AI tools, said Kyle Farh, an Illumina VP in charge of AI, while "Tempus brings in the datasets needed for training." These are the key pieces the firm sees powering its push into this space.

"Tempus has a longstanding relationship with Illumina as a user of their technology," Tempus Chief Commercial Officer Terron Bruner said in an email. "We're looking forward to expanding our relationship through this new collaboration."

As Illumina's clinical customers move to whole-genome sequencing, they're finding an "increased interpretation burden," Farh said. A patient genome might yield 4 million variants, with the vast majority being variants of unknown significance (VUS). "We want to understand more about how these [VUS] impact health," he said.

Some of Illumina's algorithms, including PrimateAI-3D, attempt to predict variant function from sequence. PrimateAI-3D looks at genomic data from over 200 nonhuman primate species to see where mutations are tolerated and where they aren't, as well as 3D protein modeling to predict the function of a human VUS.

If the predictions are improved, sequences with a VUS could be shown to be similar in function to an established target for therapy, which would potentially increase the number of patients who could benefit from that drug.

PrimateAI-3D and SpliceAI are available through public code repositories, Farh noted, but they're also integrated into Illumina software products such as Emedgene variant interpretation and Illumina Connected Insights.

Illumina and Tempus will initially focus on cancer but are hoping to expand the collaboration to many other areas of medicine. "The algorithms we develop are for general genome interpretation," Farh said, noting that they work for both rare diseases and cancer. "This specific partnership starts with oncology data first, because that's what [Tempus has]."

"In the era of true precision medicine, every patient who is battling complex disease should be routed to the optimal therapy based on molecular insights," Everett Cunningham, chief commercial officer of Illumina, said in a statement. "We envision a world where the full range of molecular profiling is available as part of the standard of care — not just in cancer, but in cardiology, neurology, immunology, and every other category of disease."