Logo

Illumina Accelerator Invests in Six New Startups

Sep 14, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Illumina said on Wednesday that its Illumina Accelerator program has invested in six new startups from around the world.

The firms include Acrobat Genomics, a Stanford University spinout that uses high-throughput CRISPR gene editing to fill its pipeline of novel therapeutics; Nusantics, a genomics company from Indonesia that is developing microbiome-related diagnostic tools tailored for the Indonesian and other Asian populations; and Pandora Biosciences, a South African neuroscience company building genetically diverse and physiologically relevant organoid-based disease models for drug development for complex neurological diseases.

In addition to seed funding, the firms gain access to Illumina sequencing systems and reagents, business guidance, genomics expertise, and fully operational lab space adjacent to Illumina's campuses in Cambridge, UK, or the San Francisco Bay area.

Illumina has invested in 74 genomics startups through the accelerator, the firm said in a statement.

Filed under

Business News
Sequencing
Gene Silencing/Gene Editing
Neurological & Psychological Disorders
North America
Asia/Oceania
Africa
Illumina
Africa
private financing
Breaking News
The Scan

UK Study Considers Rapid, Slower SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing Strategies for Infection Control in Hospitals

Based on data generated during the winter of 2020 to 2021, investigators found at eLife that viral sequencing influenced infection control strategies but did not significantly alter transmission.

Belgian Survey Sees Positive Public Impression of Pharmacogenomics

Most survey participants saw the value of pharmacogenomic testing and expressed support for partial test reimbursement, a BMC Genomics study finds.

Researchers Classify Cancer-Relevant RAD51C Variants

By investigating more than 50 variants of uncertain significance in the RAD51C tumor suppressor gene, researchers in PNAS homed in on a homologous recombination-related mutation cluster.

Prostate Cancer Predisposition Profiled in Chinese Patients

In PLOS Genetics, researchers describe dozens of deleterious germline mutations detected in groups of prostate cancer patients profiled in Hong Kong and Shanghai.