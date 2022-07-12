IdentifySensors Biologics, Jabil Partner to Manufacture Digital Diagnostic Platform

NEW YORK – IdentifySensors Biologics announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Jabil to develop manufacturing processes for a portable digital diagnostic device.

Jabil will help manufacture IdentifySensors' Check4 devices, which contain a reusable electronic reader and a single-use test cartridge that can be used to detect up to four infections simultaneously from one sample.

The platform electronically identifies sequence-specific genetic material of target pathogens and produces a digital signal that is analyzed in the cloud, with results returned in less than three minutes, Cleveland-based IdentifySensors said in a statement.

The technology was developed in partnership with Purdue University.