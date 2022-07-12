Logo

IdentifySensors Biologics, Jabil Partner to Manufacture Digital Diagnostic Platform

Jul 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – IdentifySensors Biologics announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Jabil to develop manufacturing processes for a portable digital diagnostic device.

Jabil will help manufacture IdentifySensors' Check4 devices, which contain a reusable electronic reader and a single-use test cartridge that can be used to detect up to four infections simultaneously from one sample.

The platform electronically identifies sequence-specific genetic material of target pathogens and produces a digital signal that is analyzed in the cloud, with results returned in less than three minutes, Cleveland-based IdentifySensors said in a statement.

The technology was developed in partnership with Purdue University. 

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
North America
manufacturing agreement
collaboration
Breaking News
The Scan

Malaria Risk Muted in African Individuals Carrying Expression-Related SNPs

Two variants found in individuals with African ancestry were linked to enhanced tapasin-coding gene expression, providing a look at human leukocyte antigen class I-related malaria risk.

PNAS Study Digs Into Distinct Epigenetic Effects of SOX9 Transcription Factor in Brain Cancers

Researchers saw distinct Sox9 transcription factor interactions with histone deactylase enzyme complex players in high-grade gliomas or ependymomas, leading to varied epigenetics.

Meta-Analysis Measures Genetic Testing, Genetic Counseling Use in Heart Disease Patients

A meta-analysis suggests genetic counseling can improve patient-reported outcomes in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients and family members who receive genetic testing.

PLOS Genetics Paper Presents Potential Protective Locus for Alzheimer's in African Ancestry Individuals

A chromosome 19 locus appeared to dial down the risk of Alzheimer's disease in individuals carrying risky versions of the APOE gene.