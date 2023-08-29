IdentifySensors Biologics, East West Manufacturing Partner on Rapid Saliva-Based Biosensor MDx

NEW YORK – IdentifySensors Biologics announced on Tuesday that it has formed a partnership with East West Manufacturing to manufacture its medical diagnostic devices.

Cleveland, Ohio-based IdentifySensors is developing biosensors to detect DNA and RNA from infectious pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, norovirus, rotavirus, adenovirus, and pathogens causing sexually transmitted diseases.

The firm's rapid technology uses saliva samples and graphene-based inks printed onto solid-state electronic sensors to differentiate among infectious diseases.

Under the partnership, Atlanta-based East West Manufacturing will produce single-use, disposable test cartridges and a reusable Bluetooth reader that connects to the cloud through a mobile app. East West has begun the pilot manufacturing of devices that will be used for clinical trials this fall, IdentifySensors said in a statement.

"We are excited to partner with East West Manufacturing to assist us with the commercialization of our diagnostics devices upon [US Food and Drug Administration] approval for deployment in US markets," Ghazi Kashmolah, chief operating officer of IdentifySensors, said in a statement.

Gregory Hummer, CEO and cofounder of IdentifySensors, said the firm has seen "very encouraging preliminary data" from its laboratory.

"We are pleased we began manufacturing in preparation of our clinical studies in time for this year's cold-and-flu season," Hummer added.

IdentifySensors also inked a manufacturing agreement with Clinton, Massachusetts-based Jabil Healthcare last year.