HTG Molecular, OmiCure Partner to Use Transcriptome Panel to Guide Cancer Therapy

NEW YORK – HTG Molecular Diagnostics announced on Wednesday that it will collaborate with European digital health company OmiCure to use the HTG Transcriptome Panel to guide therapeutic decision-making for multiple cancer types.

Under the deal, samples collected by Paris-based OmiCure will be sent to HTG's VERI/O laboratory for testing with the transcriptome panel. Data from the test will then be analyzed with OmiCure's artificial intelligence-based platform Onco KEM and sent to healthcare providers, HTG said in a statement.

The HTG panel uses the Tucson, Arizona-based firm's HTG EdgeSeq system to analyze nearly 20,000 genes from tissue biopsy material and returns gene expression data in as few as three days, the company said. OmiCure's Onco KEM platform is a transcriptional-based therapeutic recommendation tool that matches patients' tumor RNA profiles with databases of existing therapies and scores them based on their potential actions.

"When combined with OmiCure's AI technology, OmiCure expects to be able to make critical information available to help clinicians choose the optimal therapy and diet based on the specific components of a patient's cancer," Jean Claude Gerard, HTG's VP of commercial operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said in a statement.

OmiCure COO Thomas Turcat added that the firm believes "pairing our technology with HTG's transcriptome panel can potentially inform critical decisions such as therapy selection and help get patients on a pathway to improved health."