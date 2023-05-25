Hememics Biotechnologies Closes $2M Seed 2 Round

NEW YORK – Hememics Biotechnologies announced on Thursday that it has closed a $2 million Seed 2 financing round.

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Hememics has developed a handheld multiplexed biosensor platform that can detect antibodies, antigens, and molecular targets simultaneously and provide results within minutes, the firm said in a statement.

Hememics' technology integrates biologics with graphene-based electronic sensors. According to the firm, a proprietary biopreservative prevents competitors from replicating its biosensor with the same speed, sensitivity, and accuracy. Its low-cost platform consists of a portable, easy-to-use reader utilizing a single-use biochip with 32 sensors that can be individually programmed.

The firm will use the funding to finalize product design, receive third-party validation, and develop early commercial customers.

Participants in the seed round included an unnamed strategic investor, existing investors, and Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO).

Hememics received a $2.5 million investment from AMVI Partners, a consortium of high net worth Vietnamese investors, in late 2019.