Halo Diagnostics, Ikonopedia Partner to Provide Genetic Testing for Breast Cancer

NEW YORK – Halo Diagnostics and imaging company Ikonopedia announced on Monday that they are partnering to provide genetic testing for breast cancer to improve early detection.

Under the partnership, Ikonopedia's mammography software and radiology reporting will be integrated with Halo's genetic laboratory and precision diagnostic software services, the firms said in a statement. Ikonopedia's risk assessment tool will identify patients for hereditary testing, and physicians will be able to order Halo's Women's Health Precision Diagnostic suite, which combines imaging, a risk calculator, and genetic test results to determine which patients may benefit from additional breast cancer screening and management, the companies said.

Through the partnership, radiology centers will have access to Halo's services, including its hereditary gene panel and polygenic risk score, as well as integrated genetic counseling and a laboratory liaison who will work onsite at the radiology center. Centers will also have automated lab ordering and eligibility checks, along with a precision diagnostic report that includes follow-up imaging for patients with a high risk of breast cancer, Halo said.

The integration is expected to increase compliance for follow-up imaging by 40 percent, the companies said.

"Our combined solution will save lives by improving early detection through fast, accurate diagnosis and personalized care," Brian Axe, Halo's founder and chief product officer, said in a statement.