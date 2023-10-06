Guardant Health, EDX Medical Ink UK, Nordic Distribution Deal

NEW YORK – Digital diagnostics company EDX Medical Group announced on Thursday that it will distribute two of Guardant Health's cancer liquid biopsy tests in the UK and the Nordic countries.

Under the agreement, whose financial terms were not disclosed, EDX Medical will distribute the Guardant360 CDx advanced cancer genomic test and the Guardant Reveal test for residual disease and recurrence detection in early-stage cancer to the UK private healthcare sector.

It will also distribute Guardant360 CDx to the public and private sectors in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Iceland.

EDX Medical with furthermore provide a local service, which will include optional home-based blood sample collection.

Palo Alto, California-based Guardant Health has recently seen revenue growth driven by speedy adoption of Guardant Reveal increased payor coverage in both the US and Japan.

"I'm delighted to be working with the scientific leaders at Guardant Health," Mike Hudson, CEO of EDX Medical, said in a statement. "This agreement provides our clients with access to world-class genomic testing products and the opportunity to join a group of thought leaders in personalized medicine."