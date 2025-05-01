Guardant Health Builds Data Across Liquid Biopsy Menu, Ups Full-Year Guidance on Strong Q1 Earnings

NEW YORK – Guardant Health this week heralded a slew of new data supporting its liquid biopsy tests presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Separately, the firm reported that its Q1 revenues grew 21 percent year over year, driven by growth in all of its business segments and prompting the firm to increase its full-year financial guidance.

For the three months ended March 31, the firm reported $203.5 million in total revenues, compared to $168.5 million in the same period of 2023, beating analysts' average estimate of $190.3 million.

Guardant said this was driven by a 20 percent increase in oncology testing revenue to $150.6 million and a 21 percent increase in biopharma and data revenue to $45.4 million.

In the wake of the strong results, Guardant raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to between $880 million and $890 million from a previous projection of $850 million to $860 million.

At the AACR annual meeting, the firm presented a number of studies highlighting the potential of what it calls the Guardant Infinity "smart" liquid biopsy platform, which enables expanded research on epigenomic, RNA, and other signals alongside clinically validated DNA biomarkers, according to Guardant co-CEO Helmy Eltoukhy.

The company also announced earlier this week that it had mirrored the capabilities of the Infinity liquid biopsy platform to its paired tissue-based test. Rebranded as Guardant360 Tissue, the test now incorporates analysis of DNA, RNA, and methylation, as well as AI-enhanced imaging for immunohistochemistry markers like PD-L1.

Guardant's AACR presentations included data from studies utilizing the methylation component of its Infinity platform to derive methods for inferring immune and tissue cell type contributions to cell-free DNA, to predict the presence of actionable mutations, to identify cancer gene promoters, to subtype lung and breast cancers, to detect specific gene deletions, and to better classify variants representing clonal hematopoiesis versus ctDNA.

The firm also presented data on its Shield multi-cancer detection test across 10 cancer types, demonstrating 60 percent overall sensitivity at more than 98 percent specificity for cancer detection and 89 percent overall accuracy for cancer site of origin prediction.

For stage I and II tumors, sensitivity was 35 percent, and for stage III and IV tumors, it rose to 84 percent.

Business highlights

During a call with investors on Wednesday, Guardant co-CEO AmirAli Talasaz said that the company performed approximately 9,000 Shield tests in Q1 2025, resulting in cancer screening revenue of $5.7 million.

Recent milestones include an agreement with the Veterans Administration, under which the agency's community care network will now cover the test for eligible VA beneficiaries between 45 and 84 years old with no co-pay.

Talasaz emphasized that Guardant's goals for Shield have always included expansion to multi-cancer early detection, highlighting the test's selection for inclusion in the National Cancer Institute Vanguard study this January.

Following the commencement of Vanguard, Talasaz said that Guardant intends to make Shield's multi-cancer detection analysis clinically available later this year.

In the minimal residual disease space, Eltoukhy highlighted breast cancer as a central target for the firm's planned clinical expansion. The company recently published a study in Clinical Cancer Research that utilized Guardant's Reveal assay in stage II and III triple negative breast cancer patients undergoing adjuvant chemotherapy, demonstrating 83 percent sensitivity for distant recurrence with more than 99 percent specificity.

He said the data will be part of a submission for Medicare reimbursement in breast cancer, which is expected this year.

The company also recently submitted data for a publication supporting potential Medicare reimbursement for MRD in immunotherapy response monitoring and has "a number of ongoing clinical validity studies for additional cancers."

Guardant's Q1 2025 net loss was $95.2 million, or $.77 per share, compared to $115.0 million, or $.94 per share, for the prior-year period.

On an adjusted basis, the company said Q1 loss per share was $.49. On average, analysts had expected a higher per-share loss of $.59.

Guardant's R&D expenses in Q1 were $88.5 million, up 6 percent from $83.8 million in the same period last year. Its SG&A costs rose 27 percent to $151.3 million from $119.1 million.

The firm ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents totaling $698.6 million.