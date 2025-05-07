Ginkgo Updates 2025 Guidance Following Q1 Boost From Deferred Revenue

NEW YORK – Ginkgo Bioworks on Tuesday reported a 27 percent increase in first quarter revenues, driven largely by the release of $7 million in noncash deferred revenue from "the mutual termination of a customer agreement" with BiomEdit.

For the three months ended March 31, Boston-based Ginkgo reported revenues of $48.3 million, up from $38.0 million in the year-ago period and beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $38.7 million. Excluding the noncash deferred revenue release, revenue was $41 million, up 8 percent year over year.

Revenues from the company's cell engineering business were $38.2 million ($31.0 million without the deferred revenue release), up 37 percent from $27.9 million a year ago, driven by growth in biopharma and government customers. Biosecurity revenues were $10.1 million, flat year over year.

On a conference call with investors following the release of results, CFO Mark Dmytruk said the firm supported 123 revenue-generating cell engineering programs, an increase of 32 percent year over year.

Ginkgo Bioworks' net loss for the quarter totaled $90.9 million, or $1.68 per share, compared to a net loss of $165.9 million, or $3.32 per share, in Q1 2024.

The company's Q1 R&D expenses were nearly halved to $70.9 million from $136.5 million a year ago. SG&A expenses were also slashed, from $70.3 million in Q1 2024 to $49.0 million, a decrease of 30 percent year over year.

Cash burn was down to $58 million from $104 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Q1 noncash deferred revenue release led Ginkgo to raise its full-year total revenue and cell engineering revenue guidance by $7 million. The firm now expects total revenue in the range of $167 million to $187 million and cell engineering revenue in the range of $117 million to $137 million.

In the quarter, Ginkgo landed a two-year $29 million contract to develop a new manufacturing process for production of biologic and small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients using wheat germ cell-free expression systems, Cofounder and CEO Jason Kelly said.

Ginkgo ended Q1 with $312.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $204.5 million in marketable securities.

In Wednesday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Ginkgo's shares were up 2 percent at $6.59.