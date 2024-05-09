Ginkgo Bioworks Plans Layoffs as Q1 Revenues Tank 53 Percent on Ramp Down of COVID-19 Testing

NEW YORK – Ginkgo Bioworks said on Thursday after the close of the market that it is planning to reduce labor expenses by at least 25 percent, including through layoffs, after its first quarter revenues fell 53 percent year over year.

"Ginkgo is an increasingly important part of the biotech ecosystem, and we are taking decisive action to keep it that way," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "We've demonstrated that we can serve a large number of diverse programs on a common platform, but I'm disappointed in our revenues in Q1."

The decline in revenues was partly expected, due to ramp-down in K-12 school-based COVID-19 testing in its biosecurity business, but it also included an 18 percent decrease in cell engineering revenues.

Ginkgo said it has formulated a plan to reducing annualized run rate operating expenses by $200 million by mid-2025. In addition to layoffs, it will consolidate its Foundry operations into a small number of core facilities. " If successful, including assumptions around the ability to terminate and/or sublease excess space, Ginkgo could reduce physical footprint and associated expenses by up to 60 percent," the firm said in a statement.

For the three months ended March 31, Boston-based Ginkgo reported $38 million in revenues compared to $81 million in the year-ago period, missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of $46 million.

Revenues from the company's cell engineering business were $27.9 million, down 18 percent from $34.1 million in Q1 2023. The firm added 17 new cell programs, up 31 percent over the prior-year period.

Biosecurity service revenues were $10.1 million, down 70 percent from $34.9 million a year ago. Meanwhile, the firm recorded no biosecurity product revenues compared to $11.7 million a year ago.

Ginkgo Bioworks' net loss for the quarter totaled $165.9 million, or $.08 per share, compared to a loss of $205.0 million, or $.11 per share, in Q1 2023, and in line with the consensus Wall Street estimate.

The company reported $136.5 million in R&D expenses for the quarter, down from $162.6 million a year ago. SG&A expenses were $70.3 million, down from $111.4 million a year ago.

Ginkgo ended Q1 with $840.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $46.8 million in restricted cash.