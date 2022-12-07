GenScript, Allozymes Partner on Enzyme Discovery and Development Services

NEW YORK – GenScript and Allozymes said on Wednesday that they are partnering on providing services to customers, including enzyme discovery, enzyme development, and protein identification.

Under the terms of the agreement, GenScript will provide mutant synthetic DNA libraries and protein expression while Allozymes will offer high-throughput screening services. Applications will include services for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food and beverage industries.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Our relationship with Allozymes spans several years, and we are glad to expand this relationship to be an exclusive partner that provides researchers with a full suite of services, from discovery to expression of target molecules," said Dawn Lee, a sales director at GenScript Asia Pacific.

Singapore-based Allozymes offers droplet microfluidics-based enzyme screening and enzyme development services.

DNA synthesis is one of many services GenScript offers. In September, the firm partnered with Avectas on cell therapy manufacturing and, in April, it entered the DNA-based data storage market.