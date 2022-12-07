Logo

GenScript, Allozymes Partner on Enzyme Discovery and Development Services

Dec 07, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – GenScript and Allozymes said on Wednesday that they are partnering on providing services to customers, including enzyme discovery, enzyme development, and protein identification.

Under the terms of the agreement, GenScript will provide mutant synthetic DNA libraries and protein expression while Allozymes will offer high-throughput screening services. Applications will include services for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food and beverage industries.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Our relationship with Allozymes spans several years, and we are glad to expand this relationship to be an exclusive partner that provides researchers with a full suite of services, from discovery to expression of target molecules," said Dawn Lee, a sales director at GenScript Asia Pacific.

Singapore-based Allozymes offers droplet microfluidics-based enzyme screening and enzyme development services.

DNA synthesis is one of many services GenScript offers. In September, the firm partnered with Avectas on cell therapy manufacturing and, in April, it entered the DNA-based data storage market.

Filed under

Business News
Synthetic Biology
Asia/Oceania
North America
GenScript
synthetic oligonucleotides
protein expression
high-throughput screening
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Tracks Off-Target Gene Edits Linked to Epigenetic Features

Using machine learning, researchers characterize in BMC Genomics the potential off-target effects of 19 computed or experimentally determined epigenetic features during CRISPR-Cas9 editing.

Coronary Artery Disease Risk Loci, Candidate Genes Identified in GWAS Meta-Analysis

A GWAS in Nature Genetics of nearly 1.4 million coronary artery disease cases and controls focused in on more than 200 candidate causal genes, including the cell motility-related myosin gene MYO9B.

Multiple Sclerosis Contributors Found in Proteome-Wide Association Study

With a combination of genome-wide association and brain proteome data, researchers in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology tracked down dozens of potential multiple sclerosis risk proteins.

Quality Improvement Study Compares Molecular Tumor Boards, Central Consensus Recommendations

With 50 simulated cancer cases, researchers in JAMA Network Open compared molecular tumor board recommendations with central consensus plans at a dozen centers in Japan.