GenoPalate Raises $5.6M in First Phase of Equity Financing Round

Oct 25, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Genetics-based nutrition company GenoPalate said on Tuesday that it has secured $5.6 million in private funding from undisclosed investors as part of an ongoing financing round that is expected to raise $10.6 million.

GenoPalate said that it will use the funds to improve its mobile and web-based apps and grow its product offerings, which currently include an at-home DNA test that is used to create a personalized nutritional profile and identify potential food sensitivities. The company also sells personalized supplements and offers dietitian consultations.

"Your DNA is the pathway to finding what foods and nutrients you need to implement into your diet to help you feel and be your healthiest self," GenoPalate Founder and CEO Sherry Zhang, a geneticist and former assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said in a statement. "By combining nutrigenomics and telehealth, we empower people to access their own genetic blueprint to reach their optimal health."

The Milwaukee-based company, founded in 2016, raised $1.4 million in 2018.

