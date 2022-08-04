GenomOncology, Congenica Team up to Develop Precision Oncology Dx Platform

NEW YORK – GenomOncology and Congenica said Thursday that they are jointly developing a new diagnostic software platform to support precision oncology that relies on existing technology from both companies.

Through their new collaboration, the companies will develop the technology on the GenomOncology Precision Oncology Platform, then combine it with a new, automated data analysis application from Congenica to improve the usability and scalability of genomic data to produce clinical decision support for individualized cancer therapies.

The firms said they would seek CE-IVD marking in the European Union for their joint offering. Congenica already has a CE-IVD mark for its genomic data analysis and clinical decision support technology.

"Our partnership with Congenica enables us to expand opportunities for precision oncology care at the global level," Brad Wertz, CEO of Cleveland-based GenomOncology, said in a statement. "The extensive information available within the GenomOncology Precision Oncology Platform, combined with the capabilities of the Congenica Clinical Decision Support Platform, will give clinicians and researchers the knowledge needed to provide their patients with the most appropriate care opportunities."

The deal also represents the extension of Congenica's clinical decision support platform into oncology, according to Alistair Johnson, chief professional services officer for the Hinxton, UK-based company.

"Our novel product offers a fully automated, future-proof, end-to-end solution that unlocks the full potential of next-generation sequencing in the clinical oncology space," Johnson said.