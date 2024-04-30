Genomics Plc, GSK to Assess How Polygenic Risk Scores Could Optimize Clinical Trial Design

NEW YORK – Genomics Plc and GSK announced on Tuesday a partnership to optimize clinical trial design by using polygenic risk scores (PRS) to better assess disease risk and select patients for those studies.

Through the partnership, the collaborators will examine how Genomics Plc's suite of PRS tools might help improve the outcomes of both proof-of-concept and pivotal trials by reducing the number of trial participants needed and shortening study times.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

"PRS-based approaches have the potential to support clinical trial design," Peter Donnelly, founder and CEO of Genomics Plc, said in a statement. "Using PRS to get the right people into studies could have a potential positive impact, including in the reduction of trial size and time scale, leading to efficiencies in drug development."

Earlier this year, Genomics Plc demonstrated the feasibility of implementing cardiovascular PRS into clinical settings. The UK-based company later published cross-ancestry scores for 10 chronic conditions, with plans to provide clinical utility data next year.