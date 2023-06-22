Logo

Genomic Vision, CliniSciences Forge European Distribution Agreement

Jun 22, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – French biotech Genomic Vision announced Thursday that it has entered an exclusive European distribution agreement with laboratory equipment supplier CliniSciences.

The collaboration, the financial details of which were not disclosed, will bring Genomic Vision's technology, products, and services to 15 European countries.

Genomic Vision, which develops products and services to characterize genome modifications, will continue to commercialize its products beyond Europe, maintaining existing distribution channels and seeking to establish relationships with customers around the world.

The Bagneux-based firm specializes in molecular combing technologies, which enable the visualization of genomes at the single-molecule level, and related services, such as a replication combing assay to gain insight into replication fork dynamics and a quality control assay to optimize genome editing.

It launched its TeloSizer service for detecting, imaging, and quantifying telomere length on single DNA molecules in late 2021.

"This partnership with CliniSciences is a decisive move in advancing Genomic Vision's strategic pivot towards bioproduction and drug discovery," Genomic Vision CEO Aaron Bensimon said in a statement. "Our collaboration brings together shared resources, extensive industry knowledge, and robust customer relationships to enhance the adoption of Genomic Vision's products throughout Europe."

