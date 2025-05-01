GenomeWeb Top 40 Falls 5 Percent in April Amidst Mixed Broader Market

NEW YORK – Stocks of the omics and molecular diagnostics companies tracked by the GenomeWeb Top 40 were down an average of 5 percent in April amidst a mixed broader market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 percent while the Nasdaq and the Nasdaq Biotech Index each rose less than 1 percent. Of the 40 firms tracked by GenomeWeb, 26 saw their stock prices fall month over month and 14 saw their shares rise in value.

The index swung dramatically during the month following both President Donald Trump’s April 2 announcement of broad reciprocal tariffs and his announcement a week later of a pause for many of these tariffs.

Grail led the winners in April as its shares rose 35 percent month over month. The company’s stock jumped following Canaccord Genuity’s initiation of coverage with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $32. In a note to investors, Canaccord analyst Kyle Mikson said that the bank was enthusiastic about Grail’s long-term potential but added that “there are many steps [it] must clear along the way.”

"We have reflected these factors in our valuation approach, which we believe is reasonable and not overly optimistic," he said. Canaccord surveyed 20 clinicians and 253 potential patients to understand the current reception for MCED tests, including Grail’s Galleri, and identified factors such as the current lack of Medicare coverage, insufficient private payor coverage, and a lack of US Food and Drug Administration approval as hurdles to near-term adoption of MCED testing.

Ginkgo Bioworks posted the second-largest rise in stock price during April with shares up 29 percent month over month. At the beginning of the month, Plex Research said it formed a drug discovery collaboration with Ginkgo to use artificial intelligence-based approaches for analyzing a large gene expression cell perturbation dataset.

The company also announced that, along with several partners, it received a two-year, $29 million contract from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to establish a new manufacturing process for the distributed production of biologic and small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients using wheat germ cell-free expression systems.

Seer posted the third-largest rise in stock price in April with shares up 18 percent. The company did not report any news that appeared to drive the uptick.

NeoGenomics posted the largest decline in April with shares down 33 percent. The company’s stock dropped following the release of its Q1 2025 financial results, which fell short of analysts' expectations. For the three months ended March 31, the company brought in $168.0 million in total revenues, up 8 percent compared to $156.2 million in the year-ago period but below the consensus Wall Street estimate of $170.9 million.

QuidelOrtho posted the second-largest decline in April with shares down 21 percent month over month. The company did not report any news that appeared to drive the decline.

Nautilus Biotechnology posted the third-largest decline in April with shares down 20 percent month over month. The pre-revenue company released its Q1 2025 financial results at the end of the month, reporting a net loss of $16.6 million, or $.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.7 million, or $.15 per share, a year ago. In February, Nautilus again pushed back the projected launch of its single-molecule proteome analysis platform.