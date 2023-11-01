GenomeWeb Top 40 Down 14 Percent in October; Second Consecutive Month With Double-Digit Decline

NEW YORK – Stocks of molecular diagnostics and omics companies were down in October, posting losses that outpaced a decline in the broader stock market for the second month in a row.

Overall, the GenomeWeb Top 40 was down 14 percent. By comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1 percent, the Nasdaq was down 3 percent, and the Nasdaq Biotech Index was down 7 percent. Of the 40 firms tracked by GenomeWeb, 37 saw their stock prices fall month over month, two saw their share prices rise, and one was flat.

Olink was far and away the biggest gainer among Top 40 firms in October, posting a 69 percent rise in stock price month over month. The jump was driven by Thermo Fisher Scientific's announcement that it will acquire the company for roughly $3.1 billion, or $26 per common share. Prior to the announcement, Olink had been trading at around $15 per share.

NeoGenomics was October's other winner with shares up 14 percent month over month. The company released two new cancer tests during the month, a next-generation sequencing panel for comprehensive genomic profiling of hematologic malignancies and a therapy selection panel designed for early-stage non-small cell lung cancer patients, but it otherwise did not release any news that appeared to drive the gains.

In a note to investors, BTIG analyst Mark Massaro said the bank believes NeoGenomics "has not traded on fundamentals in recent weeks" and that it expects "greater than normal volatility on the Q3 update."

Bionano posted the largest decline in stock price in October with shares down 54 percent month over month. During the month, the company announced layoffs eliminating 66 jobs. It also plans to reduce its facility costs and other spending unrelated to headcount.

Bionano also priced an $80.0 million financing in convertible notes and warrants and announced preliminary Q3 revenues in the range of $9.1 million to $9.3 million, putting it at the high end of the revenue guidance of $8.8 million to $9.2 million it provided in August.

Cue Health posted the second-largest decline with shares down 32 percent. On Oct. 6, a group of stockholders who collectively own more than 7 percent of Cue's outstanding stock, including Kelly Day, one of the firm's founders, sent a letter to the company's board expressing concerns about its spending and management.

The shareholders said the board must "take immediate action to stabilize the company, substantially reduce its cash burn, and focus on its core diagnostic business," adding that Cue's core technology and diagnostic platform should receive the full attention and resources of the board and management team.

The letter follows a similar letter in August from investment management firm Tarsadia that raised concerns about the company's management.

Quantum-Si had the third-largest decline in October with shares down 28 percent, though reasons for the decline are unclear.

GenomeWeb Top 40 Company Ticker 31-Oct-23 30-Sep-23 % change Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT 4.44 5.45 -18.53 Agilent Technologies* A 103.37 111.82 -7.56 Akoya Biosciences AKYA 3.50 4.65 -24.73 Becton Dickinson BDX 252.78 258.53 -2.22 Bionano Genomics BNGO 1.38 3.03 -54.46 Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO 275.28 358.45 -23.20 Bio-Techne TECH 54.63 68.07 -19.74 Bruker BRKR 57.00 62.30 -8.51 Burning Rock Biotech BNR 0.95 0.97 -2.06 CareDx CDNA 5.41 7.00 -22.71 Castle Biosciences CSTL 15.62 16.89 -7.52 Cue Health HLTH 0.30 0.44 -31.82 Danaher** DHR 192.02 248.10 -22.60 Exact Sciences EXAS 61.59 68.22 -9.72 Fulgent Genetics FLGT 23.94 26.74 -10.47 Ginkgo Bioworks DNA 1.37 1.81 -24.31 Guardant Health GH 25.88 29.64 -12.69 Hologic HOLX 66.17 69.40 -4.65 Illumina ILMN 109.42 137.28 -20.29 Invitae NVTA 0.61 0.61 0.00 Myriad Genetics MYGN 15.58 16.04 -2.87 NanoString Technologies NSTG 1.38 1.72 -19.77 Natera NTRA 39.47 44.25 -10.80 NeoGenomics Laboratories NEO 14.02 12.30 13.98 Olink OLK 24.92 14.75 68.95 Pacific Biosciences PACB 6.18 8.35 -25.99 Personalis PSNL 0.96 1.21 -20.66 Qiagen QGEN 37.42 40.50 -7.60 Quanterix QTRX 21.72 27.14 -19.97 Quantum-Si QSI 1.20 1.66 -27.71 QuidelOrtho QDEL 61.08 73.04 -16.37 Revvity*** RVTY 82.85 110.70 -25.16 Seer SEER 1.64 2.21 -25.79 SomaLogic SLGC 2.23 2.39 -6.69 Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO 444.77 506.17 -12.13 Twist Bioscience TWST 15.76 20.26 -22.21 Veracyte VCYT 20.72 22.33 -7.21 Waters WAT 238.53 274.21 -13.01 23andMe ME 0.85 0.98 -13.27 10x Genomics TXG 35.28 41.25 -14.47 GenomeWeb Top 40 Average 58.06 67.52 -14.02