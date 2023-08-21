Logo

Genomes.io Lands $20M Investment From GEM Digital

Aug 21, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Genomes.io said Monday that it has received a $20 million financial commitment from investment firm GEM Digital.

The London-headquartered supplier of secure, blockchain-based DNA data storage and sharing services said that it will use the investment to accelerate technology development. Genomes.io serves both the institutional and direct-to-consumer markets.

GEM, which stands for Global Emerging Markets, is a Bahamas-based investment firm specializing in digital assets.

 "Their backing will help us further realize our vision to democratize the genomics market by making it profoundly more equitable and transparent through the use of our decentralized technology," Genomes.io Cofounder and CEO Aldo de Pape said in a statement.

Filed under

Business News
Informatics
Europe
equity investment
data sharing
consumer genomics
blockchain
Breaking News
The Scan

RBM20 Variant Carriers Have Increased Arrhythmia, Heart Failure Risk

Researchers in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine examine the effect of pathogenic RBM20 variants on ventricular arrhythmia and heart failure risk.

SNP Approach to Determine Twin Zygosity From Maternal Blood

Researchers report in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics that their approach could identify dizygotic twin pregnancies with high sensitivity and specificity.

Database Developed of Telomere Motifs From 9,000 Species

The team describes their development of the community-curated TeloBase in Nucleic Acids Research.

Analysis Suggests Genome Sequencing as First-Tier Diagnostic for Autism, Fetal Structural Anomalies

The researchers write in the American Journal of Human Genetics that genome sequencing has better diagnostic yield that the current standard-of-care approaches for the two conditions