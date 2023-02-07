Genomenon, Flagship Biosciences Partner on Biomarker Discovery, Companion Dx Development

NEW YORK – Spatial biology and biomarker analytics firm Flagship Biosciences said on Tuesday that it has formed a strategic partnership with Genomenon to accelerate biomarker discovery and development of companion diagnostics. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Genomenon will provide disease-specific genomic datasets, including sets of causative variants, through its Mastermind knowledgebase to assist Flagship in assay development, validation, and implementation for drug trials, biomarker discovery, and CDx development.

Flagship, of Broomfield, Colorado, last year acquired Interpace Pharma Solutions, giving it access to cytogenetic, molecular pathology, and genomic profiling technologies. The partnership with Genomenon will further bolster the company's strength in genomic profiling.

"By leveraging Genomenon's cutting-edge technology and expertise, we will be able to deliver genomic profiling services that are even more precise, providing unparalleled insights into biomarker characterization and optimal patient stratification for clinical trials and treatment selection," Flagship Biosciences CEO Trevor Johnson said in a statement.

"Through this partnership, Genomenon will enable the Flagship scientific team to provide their customers with extensive, previously unidentified variant information, giving patients quicker access to life-saving treatments," added Genomenon CEO Mike Klein.

Genomenon is a year into a three-year, $1.7 million grant from the US National Institutes of Health's Small Business Innovation Research program to accelerate development of the firm's variant interpretation engine as it seeks to curate the entire human genome. The company also closed a $20 million Series B investment round in early 2022.