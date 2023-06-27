Genomenon Acquires Genome Curation Startup Boston Genetics

NEW YORK – Genomenon said Tuesday that it has acquired genomics interpretation and curation startup Boston Genetics, a company it had partnered with for the last three years. Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

By adding Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Boston Genetics' team of about 75 genetic scientists — and doubling its total headcount — Genomenon now claims to have an inside track toward its goal of curating the entire human genome. The firm has stated that aspiration before, notably after closing a $20 million Series B funding round in March 2022, and lately has been focusing on the clinical exome.

The acquisition also allows the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based artificial intelligence firm to launch a genomic data services division to help genetic testing laboratories reduce turnaround times.

"We have partnered with Boston Genetics for more than three years now and have been consistently impressed with the quality of the team's expertise and work," Genomenon CEO Mike Klein said in a statement. "This acquisition builds on our success and … [brings] unprecedented actionable genomic insights for clinical diagnostic, newborn sequencing, and drug development programs."

As part of the acquisition, Boston Genetics Cofounder and CEO Arslan Berbic has been named VP of business development at Genomenon and will be in charge of the new services platform. "As a member of the Genomenon team, I am excited as we work to expand our curation and variant interpretation services to our customer base by leveraging Genomenon's AI curation engine with expert review by the Boston Genetics team," he said.