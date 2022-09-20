Genome Medical, Pierian Collaborate to Optimize Genomics Programs

NEW YORK – Telehealth firm Genome Medical announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with Pierian to optimize genomics programs for healthcare organizations and provider groups.

The companies will work together to identify patients who could benefit from genomic testing and help interpret the results of that testing, the firms said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

South San Francisco, California-based Genome Medical's tools, such as its hereditary cancer risk assessment module, collect and analyze personal data from patients to determine if they meet criteria for genetic testing for hereditary cancer.

When the criteria are met and tests are ordered, laboratories use Pierian's technology, including machine learning-based algorithms, to interpret and report the results. Genome Medical can also provide post-test counseling to explain the findings and guide a patient to further care, it said.

"Genome Medical is pleased to be able to partner with Pierian to bring our patient screening and clinical genetic services to provider groups who are looking to improve and expand their genomic testing programs," Genome Medical CEO Jill Davies said in a statement.

Genome Medical works with health systems, providers, health plans, employers, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies to offer clinical assessments and tools, test recommendations and ordering, and personalized care plans.