GeneDx, Prognos Health Partner on Rare Disease Patient Data to Shorten 'Treatment Odyssey'

NEW YORK – GeneDx said Wednesday that it has formed a strategic partnership with Prognos Health to help the latter's life sciences clients suggest therapies for patients newly diagnosed with rare diseases. The firms hope to apply real-world genomic data to shorten what they called the "treatment odyssey."

Under the partnership, New York-based Prognos will integrate de-identified whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing data from GeneDx into its Prognos Marketplace, where pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and researchers can purchase custom patient cohorts. The partners hope that this combination will improve the ability to match newly diagnosed patients with US Food and Drug Administration-approved medications.

"With the rare disease genomics data and expertise available to us through partners like GeneDx, our life science clients can leverage the Prognos Marketplace to bring about a paradigm shift in the treatment of rare diseases," Prognos Health CEO Sundeep Bhan said in a statement. "This partnership further enables us to provide actionable insights in rare disease that can help clinicians make more informed decisions and ensure patients receive the right treatment at the right time."

Kareem Saad, chief transformation officer of Stamford, Connecticut-based GeneDx, said that its goal has always been to speed up diagnostics and treatment for patients. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to … connect clinicians and their patients with rare diseases to appropriate treatment options and ultimately improve health and health economic outcomes," he said.