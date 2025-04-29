FYR, Mayo Clinic Partner to Discover Blood-Based Parkinson's Biomarkers

NEW YORK – FYR on Tuesday announced a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic to discover extracellular vesicle-based biomarkers associated with Parkinson's disease.

Under the agreement, Missoula, Montana-based FYR will leverage its EV-Omics platform to generate data to better understand Parkinson's progression and subtypes, in the hopes of developing blood-based tools, processes, and services with clinical and commercial applications.

The firm's technology enriches brain-derived extracellular vehicles from the blood of Parkinson's disease patients and analyzes them for disease-associated markers.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the Mayo Clinic said it has a financial interest in the technology and intends to use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit work in patient care, education, and research.

"We are excited to combine our innovative technology with the expertise at Mayo Clinic to tackle these challenging unmet needs in Parkinson's disease, potentially paving the way for new solutions that advance precision care," FYR CEO Chris Booth said in a statement.