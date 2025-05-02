Fulgent Genetics Q1 Revenues Rise 14 Percent, Beat Estimates

NEW YORK – Fulgent Genetics reported Friday morning that its first quarter revenues increased approximately 14 percent year over year to $73.5 million from $64.5 million in the year-ago period.

The El Monte, California-based genetic testing firm beat the Wall Street estimate of $71.3 million for Q1.

Fulgent also noted that its core revenues, which exclude revenues from COVID-19-related products and services, increased 16 percent year-over-year.

"We are off to a strong start in 2025, with year-over-year growth in all areas of our core business for the first quarter," Fulgent CFO Paul Kim said in a statement.

Fulgent reported a Q1 net loss of $11.5 million, or $.37 per share, compared to a Q1 2024 net loss of $13.5 million, or $.45 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $.04, above the Wall Street estimate of a $.18 loss per share.

Fulgent's Q1 R&D spending rose 9 percent year over year to $12.4 million from $11.4 million, while its SG&A expenses increased 10 percent to $33.8 million from $30.5 million.

In the quarter, Fulgent repurchased approximately 516,000 of its shares at a cost of $8.7 million, for a cumulative total of $108.3 million in share repurchases since March 2022. It also partnered with Roche subsidiary Foundation Medicine on plans to launch two new next-generation sequencing-based germline tests in the US.

The firm reiterated its full-year guidance for core revenue of approximately $310 million, a net loss of $1.95 per share, and an adjusted net loss of $.65 per share.

The company reported $67.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $747.2 million in marketable securities as of March 31.

In Friday morning trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Fulgent Genetics were up about 15 percent at $19.83.