Fulgent Genetics, Mission Bio Partner to Offer Single-Cell Assays

NEW YORK – Mission Bio announced on Tuesday that it has entered a strategic partnership with Fulgent Genetics to broaden the accessibility of single-cell multiomics for drug development and clinical research.

The partnership will allow drug developers and researchers to leverage the Mission Bio Tapestri system along with Fulgent's other services for biomarker discovery, clinical research, and single-cell measurable residual disease diagnostic (scMRD) development at scale, Mission Bio said in a statement.

Specifically, Fulgent will offer single-cell multiomics on the Tapestri Platform as part of its menu of services that also includes whole-genome, whole-exome, RNA, methylation, and single-cell sequencing, tumor profiling, liquid biopsy, spatial biology, and pathology services.

Fulgent Genetics will also evaluate the Tapestri Platform for applications in clinical development to streamline the drug development and approval process, Mission Bio said.

"The increasing adoption of the Tapestri Platform for translational research and clinical development by many cancer centers and global pharma companies demonstrates the necessity of single-cell multiomics," said Fulgent Genetics CSO Hanlin Gao. "The relationship between Fulgent Genetics and Mission Bio will make it easier and faster for biopharmaceutical customers to generate data for more precise clinical trials," Gao also said.

Todd Druley, chief medical officer at Mission Bio, said that while pharma customers can work directly with Mission Bio as well, the collaboration "provides another option for them to leverage the single-cell multiomics expertise and full suite of solutions offered by Fulgent Genetics."