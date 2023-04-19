Foundation Medicine Lays off 135 Employees

NEW YORK – Roche subsidiary Foundation Medicine laid off 135 employees earlier this month, or approximately 7 percent of its workforce, CEO Brian Alexander wrote in a blog post published earlier this month.

"We recently adopted a leaner, more streamlined organizational structure. This new operating model improves our agility, strategic clarity, and prioritization," Alexander wrote.

Other details, including which areas of the company were affected by the layoffs, were not disclosed.

The Massachusetts-based cancer genetic testing firm joins a host of companies who have laid off significant percentages of their workforce in recent months. Fellow cancer molecular testing companies Guardant Health and Natera laid off employees in January and March, respectively.

According to LinkedIn, Foundation Medicine has around 1,900 employees.