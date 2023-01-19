Logo

Foundation Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim Collaborate on CDx for Biliary Tract Cancer Drug

Jan 19, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Roche subsidiary Foundation Medicine announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop a companion diagnostic for the pharmaceutical firm's biliary tract cancer drug.

The companies will develop the tissue-based FoundationOne CDx test as a companion diagnostic for BI 907828 in the US, Japan, and the EU, Foundation said in a statement. The drug is an investigational, oral, small molecule MDM2-p53 antagonist. It is being evaluated as monotherapy in Brightline-2, an ongoing Phase IIa/IIb multicenter trial for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic, MDM2 amplified, TP53 wild-type biliary tract cancer who have progressed on standard of care therapy.

FoundationOne CDx is a next-generation sequencing-based test that detects substitutions, insertion and deletion alterations, and copy number alterations in 324 genes and select gene rearrangements. It also detects genomic signatures like microsatellite instability and tumor mutational burden.

Filed under

Business News
Companion Diagnostics
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Sequencing
Foundation Medicine
Boehringer-Ingelheim
North America
collaboration
Europe
Next-Generation Sequencing
Breaking News
The Scan

Macular Degeneration Regulatory Risk Contributors Found

With transcriptomic profiling in an affected tissue type, researchers in PLOS Biology track down tissue-specific transcription factors linked to age-related macular degeneration.

Team Sees Tight Transmission Bottlenecks for SARS-CoV-2 Variant Lineages

Using deep sequence data for SARS-CoV-2 isolates from 65 households, researchers in Nature Communications compare transmission bottlenecks for variant-of-concern or non-VOC SARS-CoV-2 lineages.

Study Follows Evolutionary Fitness Effects of Loss-of-Function Mutations

Researchers in eLife estimate the evolutionary fitness effects of heterozygous LOF variants in autosomal and X-linked genes in more than 55,800 individuals.

Lung Function Linked to Locus Moderated by Smoking Exposure, Methylation in Urban Children

Tobacco exposure-related methylation levels appear to mediate lung function risk at a chromosome 14 site associated with lung function in a genome-wide association study in PLOS Genetics.