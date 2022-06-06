Foundation Medicine, Arvinas Partner to Develop CDx For Prostate Cancer Drug

NEW YORK – Roche's Foundation Medicine announced on Sunday that it is collaborating with Arvinas to develop its liquid biopsy test as a companion diagnostic for an investigational prostate cancer drug.

Financial and other terms of the strategic collaboration were not disclosed.

Under the deal, Foundation and Arvinas will develop FoundationOne Liquid CDx as a companion diagnostic for use with Arvinas' bavdegalutamide (ARV-110), an investigational protein degrader targeting the androgen receptor, Foundation said in a statement. Bavdegalutamide is a proteolysis-targeting chimera that works by using the body's natural protein disposal system to selectively degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

The drug is being developed for the possible treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have progressed on existing therapies.

"Bringing our capabilities to this emerging area of biotechnology sets us on an exciting path to deepen our collective understanding of cancer biology and deliver more novel treatment options to patients now and in the future," FMI's Chief Biopharma Business Officer Sanket Agrawal said in a statement.