Flexomics Wins $2M National Cancer Institute SBIR Grant

Jul 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Single-cell analysis company Flexomics said on Tuesday that it has been awarded a $2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Development Center.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based startup said it will use this Phase II grant, which follows a smaller Phase I grant awarded in 2020, to further develop its core technology, with an initial focus on the high-throughput identification and characterization of neoantigen-specific T-cell receptors.

Founded in 2019, Flexomics said it is developing "a novel screening platform capable of simultaneous functional and genomic analyses of hundreds of thousands of individual cells in parallel." The approach combines live cell analysis and single-cell genomics, enabling the interrogation of cellular interactions and dynamic responses.

Earlier this year, Flexomics won an award in the Johnson & Johnson Immunology Innovations QuickFire challenge for precision medicine in immune-mediated disease, according to the company.

