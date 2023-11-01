Fabric Genomics, DNAnexus Partner on Clinical Whole-Genome Data Analysis, Management

NEW YORK – Fabric Genomics and DNAnexus said on Wednesday that they have partnered on next-generation sequencing data management for hospitals, clinical laboratories, and academic medical centers.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Fabric will integrate its genomic analysis tools with the DNAnexus Precision Health Cloud.

In a statement, the firms said their collaboration will lead to a "push-button solution to move quickly from sample to evidence-backed analysis to actionable clinical reports." Their integrated workflow will interpret genomic sequences, detect clinically meaningful variants, and generate comprehensive patient reports, reducing turnaround time for rare disease and cancer diagnostics.

"The technology advances and cost reduction in genome sequencing are generating an even larger data management and analysis bottleneck for clinical genomics labs," Martin Reese, CEO and cofounder of Fabric Genomics, said in a statement. "We are providing the tools needed for any clinician to scale clinical genomics."

Both companies have signed other partnerships this year. In August, DNAnexus announced that it will integrate software from Switzerland's BigOmics Analytics into its platform.

In April, the Broad Institute launched a clinical whole-genome sequencing service in partnership with Fabric Genomics.