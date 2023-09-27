Evvy Closes $14M Series A for Vaginal Microbiome Testing, Launches Add-on STI Screen

NEW YORK – Women's health precision medicine startup Evvy announced on Wednesday the closing of a $14 million Series A funding round.

The round was led by Left Lane Capital, with additional contribution by General Catalyst, Labcorp Venture Fund, RH Capital, Ingeborg Investments, G9 Ventures, Virtue, and Amboy Street Ventures.

New York-based Evvy is also launching a PCR-based sexually transmitted infections panel as an add-on to its vaginal microbiome testing offering.

The company intends to use the new funding to scale access to its testing and care platform, leverage AI to discover novel molecular signatures for women's health diagnostics, and validate improved outcomes in fertility, pregnancy, and other measures.

The firm uses proprietary datasets of biomarkers, starting with the vaginal microbiome, combined with an AI-powered vaginal healthcare platform to offer self-ordered testing, precision care, and coaching.

Vaginal discomfort has high rates of misdiagnosis and recurrence, Evvy said in a statement, adding that research has suggested links between the vaginal microbiome and infertility, STIs, preterm birth, and gynecologic cancers.

Since its founding in 2020, the firm has generated a comprehensive dataset on the vaginal microbiome including longitudinal molecular and phenotypic data, and has launched an integrative, personalized, AI-powered vaginal healthcare platform.

It debuted a CLIA- and CAP-certified metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) vaginal microbiome test with at-home sample collection in 2021 and partnered with MicroGenDx last year to perform lab testing.

The firm's new STI panel screens patient samples for chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and other infections. Specifically, it identifies 11 vaginal microbes that can cause vaginitis as well as 17 antibiotic-resistance genes. The PCR results are returned within three business days, with options for immediate STI treatment prescriptions. The panel is not yet available in New York state, according to Evvy's website.