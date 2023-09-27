Logo

Evvy Closes $14M Series A for Vaginal Microbiome Testing, Launches Add-on STI Screen

Sep 27, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Women's health precision medicine startup Evvy announced on Wednesday the closing of a $14 million Series A funding round.

The round was led by Left Lane Capital, with additional contribution by General Catalyst, Labcorp Venture Fund, RH Capital, Ingeborg Investments, G9 Ventures, Virtue, and Amboy Street Ventures.

New York-based Evvy is also launching a PCR-based sexually transmitted infections panel as an add-on to its vaginal microbiome testing offering.

The company intends to use the new funding to scale access to its testing and care platform, leverage AI to discover novel molecular signatures for women's health diagnostics, and validate improved outcomes in fertility, pregnancy, and other measures.

The firm uses proprietary datasets of biomarkers, starting with the vaginal microbiome, combined with an AI-powered vaginal healthcare platform to offer self-ordered testing, precision care, and coaching.

Vaginal discomfort has high rates of misdiagnosis and recurrence, Evvy said in a statement, adding that research has suggested links between the vaginal microbiome and infertility, STIs, preterm birth, and gynecologic cancers.

Since its founding in 2020, the firm has generated a comprehensive dataset on the vaginal microbiome including longitudinal molecular and phenotypic data, and has launched an integrative, personalized, AI-powered vaginal healthcare platform.

It debuted a CLIA- and CAP-certified metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) vaginal microbiome test with at-home sample collection in 2021 and partnered with MicroGenDx last year to perform lab testing.

The firm's new STI panel screens patient samples for chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and other infections. Specifically, it identifies 11 vaginal microbes that can cause vaginitis as well as 17 antibiotic-resistance genes. The PCR results are returned within three business days, with options for immediate STI treatment prescriptions. The panel is not yet available in New York state, according to Evvy's website.

Filed under

Business News
Clinical Sequencing
PCR
Molecular Diagnostics
Sequencing
Infectious Disease
Reproductive Health
metagenomics
women's health
STDs
financing
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.