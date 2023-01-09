Logo

Evosep Receives $40M Investment From Novo Holdings

Jan 09, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Danish investment firm Novo Holdings said Monday that it has invested $40 million in proteomics-focused liquid chromatography firm Evosep.

Odense, Denmark-based Evosep said it will use the funds to advance clinical proteomics applications using its LC technology and to expand its global presence including in the US market.

Founded in 2016, Evosep has targeted high-throughput proteomics applications in particular, optimizing its system for robustness and reproducibility across thousands of samples.

"Evosep's technology can profoundly impact the diagnosis and treatment of diseases," Stephen Van Helden, principal at Novo Holdings, said in a statement. "Its platform addresses some of the most common technical pain points that have historically held back the widespread application of proteomics."

Concurrent with the investment, Van Helden is joining Evosep's board of directors.

Evosep CEO Christian Ravnsborg said in a statement that Novo Holdings' "combined experience and investment will enable us to accelerate our already strong growth and further expand our platform towards bedside-care proteomics, both independently and through our many vendor relationships."

Filed under

Business News
Proteomics & Protein Research
private financing
LC
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Team Tallies Preclinical Lab Study Reporting Impediments, Improvement Opportunities

By coding interviews with dozens of preclinical scientists, an Ottawa-based research team documents in PLOS Biology factors that bolster or hinder thorough experimental design and reporting.

Study Tracks Multiple Sclerosis-Related Gut Microbe Changes

Researchers in Genome Medicine identified gut microbial species linked to multiple sclerosis in Danish children, highlighting the possibility of developing related interventions.

Database Documents RNA Sequence Sets Stemming From Genetic Perturbations

The GPSAdb database described in Nucleic Acids Research currently contains 3,048 RNA sequence sets representing 1,458 genes, making it possible to come up with thousands more perturbed gene sets.

Obesity Triggers Pathogenic Epigenetic Changes That Persist After Weight Loss

Researchers report in Science that obesity can lead to long-lasting epigenetic changes affecting the innate immune system that remain even after weight loss.