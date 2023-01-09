Evosep Receives $40M Investment From Novo Holdings

NEW YORK – Danish investment firm Novo Holdings said Monday that it has invested $40 million in proteomics-focused liquid chromatography firm Evosep.

Odense, Denmark-based Evosep said it will use the funds to advance clinical proteomics applications using its LC technology and to expand its global presence including in the US market.

Founded in 2016, Evosep has targeted high-throughput proteomics applications in particular, optimizing its system for robustness and reproducibility across thousands of samples.

"Evosep's technology can profoundly impact the diagnosis and treatment of diseases," Stephen Van Helden, principal at Novo Holdings, said in a statement. "Its platform addresses some of the most common technical pain points that have historically held back the widespread application of proteomics."

Concurrent with the investment, Van Helden is joining Evosep's board of directors.

Evosep CEO Christian Ravnsborg said in a statement that Novo Holdings' "combined experience and investment will enable us to accelerate our already strong growth and further expand our platform towards bedside-care proteomics, both independently and through our many vendor relationships."