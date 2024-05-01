European Patent Court Issues Preliminary Injunction Against Curio Bioscience in Three Countries

NEW YORK – The European Unified Patent Court (UPC) on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction against Curio Bioscience in a patent infringement case brought by 10x Genomics that will prevent Curio from selling it's Seeker spatial mapping kit in France, Germany, and Sweden.

In its order, the UPC Local Division in Düsseldorf, Germany, found that Curio's Seeker spatial biology platform likely infringes claim 14 of European Patent No. 2,697,391, held by 10x Genomics. The claim protects "an array for use in the localized detection of nucleic acid in a tissue sample comprising cells." The court ordered Curio "not to offer any product that would violate" that claim in those countries.

The court also said that it could not establish indirect infringement of claim 1 of the patent by Curio, as alleged by 10x.

In a statement, Curio said it considered the order a "win," noting that claim 1 was "the broadest and main spatial transcriptomics claim of the '391 patent" while claim 14 is "narrow in scope and has no effect on Curio's business." Curio said it "will comply with the order and expects no impact to its commercial business," adding that the ruling "is restricted to the three countries mentioned and does not affect Curio's activities elsewhere, nor does it impact other Curio products."

"We are pleased with the UPC's decision, which helps protect our continued investments in innovation for the scientific community," a 10x spokesperson said in an email.

10x has sued Curio in the US and in Europe alleging infringement of several of its patents. In the UPC, 10x is alleging infringement of IP acquired when it bought Spatial Transcriptomics, a spinout of Sweden's SciLifeLab.

Curio's Seeker platform is based on the Slide-seq spatial transcriptomics method developed by the Broad Institute's Fei Chen and Evan Macosko. The firm is based in Palo Alto, California.

If Curio is found to have contravened the order, it faces a penalty of €100,000 ($106,861) per day.

The court noted that the order is enforceable, but only once 10x "has provided security in favor of [Curio] in the form of a deposit or bank guarantee in the amount of €2 million."