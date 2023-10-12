European Commission Orders Illumina to Divest Grail

NEW YORK – Illumina must unwind its acquisition of Grail, the European Commission said in an order handed down Thursday.

The order includes certain principles that Illumina must follow. "First, the dissolution of the transaction must restore Grail's independence from Illumina to the same level enjoyed by Grail prior to the acquisition," the EC said in a statement. "Restoring Grail's independence will remove the harm to competition resulting from Illumina's ability and incentive to delay or disadvantage Grail's rivals."

Grail must also be "as viable and competitive" as it was before the acquisition, and the process must be done within "strict deadlines and with sufficient certainty."

Illumina will be able to choose the method of divestment, such as a sale or an initial public offering, but must submit a plan to be approved by the EC. It must also abide by "transitional measures" to ensure that Illumina and Grail keep operating separately, which replace interim measures that have been in place since October 2022.

"Today's decision restores competition in the development of early cancer detection tests," said Didier Reynders, commissioner in charge of competition policy. "These tests could represent a breakthrough in our fight against cancer. By ordering Illumina to restore Grail’s independence, we ensure a level playing field in this crucial market to the ultimate benefit of European consumers."

"Illumina is currently reviewing the divestment order from the European Commission," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Financial details, such as the amount of cash Illumina will need to provide to Grail, were not disclosed by the EC.

"Investors were nervous about the amount of cash that Illumina had to fund Grail to ensure its viability," Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar wrote in a note to investors. "Some investors had thought that [Grail's current annual spending levels] of [approximately] $700 million implied a potential cash outlay of [approximately] $1.5 billion, assuming Illumina had to fund two years' worth of cash."

The order comes just over a year after the EC announced that it would not let Illumina keep Grail, citing an incentive to cut off or disadvantage Grail's rivals from accessing key next-generation sequencing technology, for which Illumina is the primary supplier.

Illumina unveiled its plan to acquire Grail in late 2020, in a deal valued at $8 billion. The decision brought scrutiny from both the EC and the US Federal Trade Commission. Illumina forged ahead with the deal before either investigation concluded, and in July 2023, the EC fined Illumina €432 million ($479 million) for jumping the gun and closing the acquisition.

The FTC has also ordered Illumina to unwind the deal, overruling its own administrative law judge, who ruled that it was not necessary to do so.

Illumina has challenged the EC's jurisdiction to review the deal and in July 2022 lost its bid to halt the initial investigation. The company has appealed that decision and has claimed that if it wins the appeal, it will be allowed to keep Grail.

The EC said that if Illumina does not comply with the new restorative measures, it can impose periodic penalties of up to 5 percent of average daily revenues. Failure to comply can also lead to fines of up to 10 percent of worldwide revenues.

In Thursday morning trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Illumina were down 2 percent at $135.06.