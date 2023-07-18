Logo

Eurobio Scientific to Distribute Vela Diagnostics Products in UK, Europe

Jul 18, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Vela Diagnostics said this week that it has inked an agreement with Eurobio Scientific to distribute Vela's products in the UK and in Europe. 

The deal includes Eurobio Scientific UK and other companies within the Eurobio Scientific Group in Germany, the Benelux countries, and France, Vela said in a statement. 

The Singapore-based company has developed 13 next-generation sequencing-based panels for oncology, microbiology, and virology. It also has a qPCR workflow and 31 PCR-based tests for a variety of diseases, including gastroenteritis, zoonotic diseases, blood-borne viruses, respiratory infections, and sexually transmitted infections. 

The firm's Sentosa workflow includes qPCR, NGS on a sequencing instrument manufactured for Vela by Thermo Fisher Scientific, and reporting functions. With some UK customers, the company has designed its workflow to work with Illumina sequencers, Vela said.

