Euformatics Partners With Cerba, Inks Distribution Deal With Appolon Biotek

Sep 06, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Finnish bioinformatics firm Euformatics said on Tuesday that it has partnered with French clinical lab firm Cerba on next-generation sequencing test validation. Separately, Euformatics said Appolon Biotek will distribute its software in France.

Under the terms of the Cerba deal, Euformatics will provide its Genomics Hub software suite for NGS test validation as well as evidence-based quality metrics for different NGS platforms. Financial and other details were not disclosed.

"We were impressed by the insight that the Euformatics team has on NGS data from a technical and analytical perspective," Cerba Medical Director Benedicte Roquebert said in a statement. "Their software tools were a great fit for us as we are expanding our lab infrastructure with new sequencers and needed a kit- and sequencer-agnostic solution to enable our geneticists to efficiently diagnose patient samples."

Terms of Euformatics' deal with Appolon Biotek to market NGS data analysis tools in France were also not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Euformatics signed a distribution deal with Zahrawi Group covering Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

