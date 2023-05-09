Logo

Euformatics Inks Distribution Deal with Zahrawi Group for Bahrain, Oman, UAE

May 09, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Euformatics said this week that it has tapped Zahrawi Group to distribute its software products in three Persian Gulf countries as the Espoo, Finland-based bioinformatics firm expands its reach in the Middle East.

The agreement will give Euformatics long-sought access to customers in Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates for its Euformatics Genomics Hub service, which includes next-generation sequencing assay validation, sample quality control, variant interpretation, and results reporting.

"Many governments placed a lot of NGS instruments in their countries during the pandemic to conduct pathogen surveillance, and those instruments can now be put into use in population genome projects and bringing precision medicine closer to routine diagnostics," Euformatics CEO Tommi Kaasalainen said in a statement.

"We believe that the tools from Euformatics will make a real positive impact on the way NGS is used in the Middle East, in line with what our customers are looking for to expand their testing capabilities in the coming years," added Abdulrahman Ramadan, CEO of Dubai-based Zahrawi Group.

Euformatics already has a distribution partnership in Saudi Arabia with Al-Jeel Medical and Trading and a broader arrangement with Dubai-based Alliance Global (AGBL) covering parts of the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.

Filed under

Business News
Informatics
Europe
Middle East
distribution agreement
genome interpretation
validation
Breaking News
