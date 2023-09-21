Euformatics Forms Distribution Partnership for Eastern Europe With Bulgaria's Elta 90

NEW YORK – Euformatics said Wednesday that it has partnered with laboratory equipment distributor Elta 90 to extend the Finnish bioinformatics firm's commercial reach farther into Eastern Europe to target Romania, North Macedonia, and Moldova.

Sofia, Bulgaria-based Elta 90 will market Euformatics' Genomics Hub software suite for next-generation sequencing test validation and data analysis to medical genetics laboratories and translational molecular pathology research organizations in the three countries. Financial and other terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Euformatics has inked a sales contract with the Institute of Immunobiology and Human Genetics in Skopje, North Macedonia, which has already implemented Genomics Hub.

"Through the combination of Euformatics technologies — which automate the pipelines from genomic workflows to clinical reporting of actionable insights — with Elta 90's local presence in Eastern European countries, we can enable customers to discover new genomic insights to advance healthcare," Toni Stefanovski, general manager for Elta 90 in North Macedonia, said in a statement.

Espoo, Finland-based Euformatics has been striking distribution deals across the globe since it expanded into Latin America in 2021 with a partnership in Brazil. The firm has since found additional distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and other Latin American countries. This month, Euformatics announced a partnership with French clinical lab firm Cerba on NGS test validation and signed on Appolon Bioteck to distribute its software in France.