Logo

Euformatics Forms Distribution Partnership for Eastern Europe With Bulgaria's Elta 90

Sep 21, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Euformatics said Wednesday that it has partnered with laboratory equipment distributor Elta 90 to extend the Finnish bioinformatics firm's commercial reach farther into Eastern Europe to target Romania, North Macedonia, and Moldova.

Sofia, Bulgaria-based Elta 90 will market Euformatics' Genomics Hub software suite for next-generation sequencing test validation and data analysis to medical genetics laboratories and translational molecular pathology research organizations in the three countries. Financial and other terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Euformatics has inked a sales contract with the Institute of Immunobiology and Human Genetics in Skopje, North Macedonia, which has already implemented Genomics Hub.

"Through the combination of Euformatics technologies — which automate the pipelines from genomic workflows to clinical reporting of actionable insights — with Elta 90's local presence in Eastern European countries, we can enable customers to discover new genomic insights to advance healthcare," Toni Stefanovski, general manager for Elta 90 in North Macedonia, said in a statement.

Espoo, Finland-based Euformatics has been striking distribution deals across the globe since it expanded into Latin America in 2021 with a partnership in Brazil. The firm has since found additional distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and other Latin American countries. This month, Euformatics announced a partnership with French clinical lab firm Cerba on NGS test validation and signed on Appolon Bioteck to distribute its software in France.

Filed under

Business News
Informatics
Molecular Diagnostics
Sequencing
Europe
distribution agreement
collaboration
software developers
Euformatics
genome analysis
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.