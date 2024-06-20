Euformatics, Bioportugal Partner on Clinical Genomic Data Analysis

NEW YORK – Finnish clinical bioinformatics firm Euformatics said Thursday that it has signed a partnership with Bioportugal to market next-generation sequencing data analysis tools to medical geneticists and molecular pathologists in Portugal.

The deal covers Euformatics' full suite of NGS data analysis tools, including its secondary and tertiary analysis modules.

"Euformatics' tools for NGS data analysis nicely complement and complete our offering in molecular genetics and pathology," Bioportugal CEO José Belchior Nunes said in a statement. "Clinical laboratories can now get the full end-to-end solution from consumables to bioinformatics from us, supported by a local team of field application specialists."

The deal is the 21st channel partnership agreement Euformatics has signed, according to the firm. In 2023, it signed partnerships for the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

"There are nice synergies also here with Nonacus kits being represented by Bioportugal and us having worked with and validated Nonacus data on our platform in other markets already," Euformatics CEO Tommi Kaasalainen said in a statement.