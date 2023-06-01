Logo

ERS Genomics, Applied Biological Materials Ink Gene Editing Licensing Agreement

Jun 01, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Irish biotechnology company ERS Genomics said on Thursday that it has reached a nonexclusive licensing agreement with Canadian life sciences firm Applied Biological Materials (ABM).

The agreement grants ABM access to ERS’s CRISPR-Cas9 patent portfolio. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Dublin, ERS Genomics was cofounded by Nobel Prize laureate for gene editing Emmanuelle Charpentier and holds over 100 patents worldwide as part of the Charpentier, the University of California, and the University of Vienna (collectively CVC) portfolio. A license from ERS provides complete access to the company’s CVC portfolio, which includes more than 55 patents in the US covering the use of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotic cells, ERS said.

"With this new relationship, we are expanding our gene editing capabilities and envision broader usage of CRISPR-Cas9 in revolutionizing biotechnology and research into novel, new disease treatments," ABM CEO Peter Li said in a statement.

