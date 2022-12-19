EnPlusOne Biosciences Nabs Exclusive License to RNA Synthesis Technology from Wyss Institute

NEW YORK – EnPlusOne Biosciences said on Monday that it has exclusively licensed enzymatic RNA oligonucleotide synthesis technology from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University.

EnPlusOne Bio has secured a worldwide license to commercialize the ezRNA platform developed in the lab of George Church, one of the firm's cofounders. The technology uses a water-based synthesis, rather than chemical solvents.

Church and other cofounders applied for a US patent titled "Enzymatic RNA Synthesis" in October 2019.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We will be building out a pilot lab over the next two years and expanding the capabilities of the technology," CEO and Cofounder Daniel Wiegand said in a statement.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based startup launched in October with $12 million in seed funding, led by Northpond Labs.

EnPlusOne Bio is one of the latest in a long line of startups to come out of the Church lab. Other spinouts include ReadCoor, which was acquired by 10x Genomics in 2020 for $350 million, and Gen9, a DNA synthesis startup acquired by Ginkgo Bioworks in 2017 for an undisclosed amount.