Earnings Roundup: Prenetics, ProPhase Labs, IsoPlexis, Devyser Diagnostics

NEW YORK – Prenetics on Thursday reported $79.7 million in revenues for the third quarter, up 7 percent from $74.7 million during the same period last year. The Hong Kong-based diagnostics and genetic testing company had a net loss of $14.9 million, or $.21 per share, in Q3 compared to a net loss of $80.4 million, or $2.65 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The firm used 70.4 million weighted average common shares to calculate its Q3 net loss this year versus 30.4 million shares a year ago. It ended the quarter with $144.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Prenetics raised its full-year 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $270 million to $280 million.

ProPhase Labs this week said that its third quarter revenues grew to $24.2 million from $9.5 million a year ago. It had a net income of $969,000, or $.06 per share, for the recently completed quarter compared to a net loss of $4.0 million, or $.26 per share, a year ago. The company exited the quarter with $22.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $3.7 million in marketable debt securities.

IsoPlexis on Thursday reported that its third quarter revenues grew 7 percent year over year to $4.5 million from $4.2 million, driven by higher consumables and service revenues and partially offset by overall economic slowness and inflationary challenges. The Branford, Connecticut-based single-cell analysis company said that it sold 23 new instruments in Q3, bringing cumulative instruments sold to 277. Third quarter net loss was $18.5 million, or $.47 per share, compared to $23.6 million, or $10.66 per share, a year ago. IsoPlexis used approximately 39.5 million shares to calculate per-share loss in the recently completed quarter compared to about 2.2 million shares a year ago. The company finished the quarter with $53.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. IsoPlexis said that it now expects full-year 2022 revenue to increase by 11 percent to 15 percent over the prior year.

Devyser Diagnostics said this week its net sales grew 28 percent to SEK 31.2 million ($2.9 million) for the third quarter from SEK 24.3 million a year ago. The firm reported a net loss of SEK 8.8 million, or SEK .55 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30 compared to a loss of SEK 3.6 million, or SEK .32 a year ago. It finished the quarter with SEK 382.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. The firm reported it also gained certification in August for its quality management system and fetal diagnostics product under Europe's In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation, which took effect in May. The firm also said it plans to establish a CLIA-certified laboratory in Atlanta and to start the lab's operations by the second quarter of 2023, which would let the company offer testing services directly to US customers.