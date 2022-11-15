Logo

Earnings Roundup: Lucira Health, Interpace Biosciences, Lucid Diagnostics

Nov 15, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Lucira Health said this week that its revenues for the third quarter rose to $34.4 million from $15.0 million a year ago. In a statement, Erik Engelson, the firm’s president and CEO, attributed the sharp increase to growth of its COVID-19 testing business. The Emeryville, California-based developer of infectious disease tests posted a net loss of $126.9 million, or $3.15 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30 compared to a net loss of $27.5 million, or $.71 per share, a year ago. It missed the consensus Wall Street estimate of a loss of $.38 per share. Lucira Health finished Q3 with $39.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.9 million in restricted cash equivalents. 

Interpace Biosciences this week reported a 1 percent increase in third quarter revenues to $8.2 million from $8.1 million a year ago. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said that a decline in the rate of reimbursement for its ThyGeNext thyroid cancer sequencing test was largely responsible for the revenue decrease. Interpace reported a Q3 net loss of $14.2 million, or $3.35 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $.85 per share, a year ago. The company's Q3 loss from continuing operations was $1.3 million, about the same as a year ago. During the quarter, Interpace sold its pharma business to Flagship Biosciences for an undisclosed amount, a move that it said was expected to improve operating cash flow by nearly $5 million annually. Interpace finished the quarter with $6.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. 

Lucid Diagnostics said this week that its third quarter revenues fell to $76,000 from $200,000 a year ago, missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of $420,000. The New York-based diagnostics firm had a net loss of $14.3 million, or $.39 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30 compared to a net loss of $7.0 million, or $.49 per share, a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, Lucid Dx had a loss of $.28 per share and beat the consensus Wall Street estimate of a loss of $.40 per share. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $26.9 million at the end of the quarter. 

Filed under

Business News
financial results
North America
Interpace Biosciences
Breaking News
The Scan

Number of Appendiceal Cancer Patients Harbor Cancer Predisposition Gene Variants

In JAMA Oncology, researchers say their findings suggest all appendiceal cancer patients should be considered for germline genetic testing.

Germline Testing of Colorectal Cancer Patients Uncovers High Rate of Clinically Actionable Genetic Variants

Broader germline multigene panel testing could identify additional colorectal cancer patients with clinically actionable genetic variants, a new JCO Precision Oncology study finds.

DOK7 Hypermethylated in Tamoxifen-Resistant Breast Cancer

A new Journal of Human Genetics study finds that DOK7 hypermethylation may serve as a biomarker for tamoxifen resistance.

Modest Improvement in Prediction From Combining Established Colorectal Cancer Risk Model With PRS

Researchers in the BMJ find a modest increase in risk prediction by adding a polygenic risk score to an established colorectal cancer prediction model.