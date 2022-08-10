Earnings Roundup: DermTech, 908 Devices, OraSure, Codex DNA, Aspira, IsoPlexis, Epigenomics

NEW YORK – DermTech on Monday reported $4.2 million in second quarter revenues, up 36 percent from $3.1 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher assay sales. Net loss for the quarter was $29.6 million, or $.99 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.1 million, or $.59 per share, for Q2 of 2021. DermTech lowered its guidance for 2022 assay revenues to between $16 million and $19 million. The company ended the quarter with $120.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $53.5 million in short-term marketable securities, and $3.5 million in restricted cash.

908 Devices on Tuesday reported second quarter revenues of $11.1 million, up 34 percent from $8.3 million in Q2 2021. Net loss for the quarter was $8.1 million, or $.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million, or $.27 per share, in Q2 2021. The company ended the quarter with $213.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

OraSure Technologies said on Tuesday that its revenues for the second quarter grew 39 percent year over year to a record $80.2 million, from $57.6 million a year ago. Diagnostic revenues for the quarter increased more than threefold to $60.5 million from $19.3 million, while molecular solutions revenues dropped 48 percent to $19.8 million from $38.3 million. The company posted a net loss of $18.8 million, or $.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $.02 per share, a year ago. EPS on an adjusted basis was breakeven. OraSure guided to third quarter revenues of between $90 million and $95 million. The firm exited Q2 with $66.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $29.6 million in short-term investments.

Codex DNA reported on Tuesday that its second quarter revenues were $5.7 million, up almost twofold from $2.9 million in Q2 2021. Net loss for the quarter was $14.8 million, or $.50 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.2 million, or $1.06 per share, in Q2 2021. The company ended the quarter with $61.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Aspira Women’s Health said Wednesday that its revenues for the second quarter grew 17 percent to $2.1 million from $1.8 million a year ago. Product revenue from sales of its OVA1plus test was up 17 percent to $2.0 million from $1.7 million in Q2 2021. Revenue from the company’s genetic testing business was $48,000, down 39 percent from $79,000 the year before. Net loss for the quarter was $8.2 million, or $.07 per share, compared to $7.1 million, or $.06 per share, in Q2 2021. Aspira ended the quarter with $20.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

IsoPlexis on Wednesday reported $4.0 million in revenues for the second quarter of 2022, down 7 percent from $4.3 million in the same period last year. The single-cell analysis firm attributed the revenue reduction to a company reorganization and layoffs, COVID-19 lockdowns in China, general economic slowdown, and inflation. IsoPlexis posted a Q2 net loss of $25.6 million, or $.65 per share, compared to a net loss of $20.6 million, or $11.10 per share, for the year-ago quarter. It lowered its revenue guidance for 2022 and now expects $20.7 million instead of $26 million to $27 million. As of June 30, IsoPlexis had $71.6 million in cash.

Epigenomics on Wednesday reported €241,000 ($249,000) in revenues for the first half of 2022, up 8 percent from €223,000 in the first half of 2021. The German firm posted a net loss for the period of €4.0 million, or €.24 per share, compared to a net loss of €3.5 million, or €.41 per share, in the same period last year. Epigenomics continues to expect revenues between €300,000 and €800,000 in fiscal year 2022. The company said it assumes there will be a loss of more than half of the nominal share capital in the near future as the result of planned financial development. As of June 30, the firm had cash and cash equivalents of €18.0 million.