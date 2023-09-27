Eagle Genomics Raises £3M in Add-on Financing

NEW YORK – Eagle Genomics said Wednesday that it has secured £3 million ($3.6 million) in an extension to a $20 million financing round announced at the end of October 2022. Existing investor Environmental Technologies Fund led the add-on, with participation from a consortium headed by Granpool Innovative Investments.

The Cambridge, UK-based bioinformatics startup has now raised more than £20 million in the last 12 months.

The firm said that it will use the new capital to "further deploy" its e[Datascientist] software platform that analyzes complex microbiome data for research purposes.

"Eagle is a company with tremendous potential, as we can help large companies curate, analyze, and make impactful the billions of dollars being invested into microbiome research," newly appointed CEO Victoria Kimonides said in a statement. "Our goal is to help those companies commercialize that research and develop new, sustainable solutions that are good for both the people and the planet."