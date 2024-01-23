DNAnexus, TMA Precision Health Partner to Advance Rare Disease Research

NEW YORK – DNAnexus and TMA Precision Health announced on Tuesday a collaboration aimed at improving diagnostic test selection and treatment options for patients with rare disorders.

The agreement will give researchers access to DNAnexus' Precision Health Data Cloud and analysis tools alongside TMA's whole-genome sequencing data with associated longitudinal medical records.

Financial and other terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

"TMA is focused on making clinical care more accessible and equitable for patients who have a rare disease," DNAnexus CEO Thomas Laur said in a statement. "The combination of TMA's whole-genome sequencing datasets and medical data with our Precision Health Data Cloud will empower researchers to generate translational insights that can be used to treat patients today and advance the cures of tomorrow."

DNAnexus has begun the year with several collaborations. Earlier this month, the Mountain View, California-based company inked an agreement to add Intelliseq's iFlow automated genome interpretation and reporting tool to the Precision Health Data Cloud platform. It also struck a deal with clinical informatics firm Ovation, allowing that company to use the Precision Health Data Cloud platform to analyze its large-scale omics data collections.

Boston-based TMA Precision Health signed a deal last year allowing Dante Genomics the use of its clinical whole-genome sequencing and interpretation services to advance Dante's target identification and drug development research.

"This collaboration with DNAnexus provides our customers with a trusted research environment to harness the power of our multimodal real-world data," Joshua Resnikoff, cofounder and CEO of TMA Precision Health, said in a statement.