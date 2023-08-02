Logo

DNAnexus Integrates BigOmics Analytics Technology for Proteomics, Transcriptomics

Aug 02, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – DNAnexus said Wednesday that it is integrating software from Swiss biomedical data analysis startup BigOmics Analytics into its DNAnexus precision health data platform.

The integration of the Omics Playground analysis environment from Lugano, Switzerland-based BigOmics is meant to support visualization and interpretation of proteomics and transcriptomics data.

"The analysis process can be slow, and current tools are often too difficult to use," BigOmics Cofounder and CEO Murodzhon Akhmedov said in a statement. "This collaboration with DNAnexus combines our intuitive interface with DNAnexus' … out-of-the-box solution. Any biologist or bioinformatician around the world will be able to perform advanced omics analysis in a few easy clicks."

Richard Daly, CEO of Mountain View, California-based DNAnexus, said that the partnership is part of the firm's corporate strategy to make it easier for researchers to advance precision medicine and improve patient care with the help of big data. "This collaboration will help to eliminate bottlenecks in the analysis of RNA-seq and proteomics data and enable our customers to extract valuable data-driven insights that can lead to the development of new personalized, omics-based treatments," he said.

BigOmics, a spinout from the Università della Svizzera italiana's Institute of Oncology Research and the Dalle Molle Institute for Artificial Intelligence, has raised CHF 2.7 million ($3.1 million) in venture capital since 2021. 

Filed under

Business News
Informatics
Proteomics & Protein Research
Europe
North America
collaboration
data integration
data mining
DNAnexus
transcriptomics
Breaking News
The Scan

Wheat Domestication Clues Drawn From Einkorn Genome Assemblies, Resequencing Data

In a paper published in Nature, investigators dig into the deep domestication history of einkorn wheat, along with the plant's influence on modern bread wheat genetics.

Pangenome Analysis Strategy Provides Look at Conserved, Variable Genome Regions

Researchers catalog ultra-conserved sequences in a pangenome reference and individual reference genomes for a paper in Cell Reports Methods.

Cancer Clinical Trial Diversity May Be Hemmed in by Cost of Consent Document Translation

A study in Nature suggests that the cost of consent document translation may deter diverse clinical trial participation, particularly for trials done in a non-industry setting.

São Paulo's Oldest Human Skeleton Belonged to Individual Similar to Present-Day Indigenous Residents

In Nature Ecology & Evolution, researchers from Brazil show that the oldest human skeleton found in São Paulo state was a descendant of an ancestral population settled in the Americas.  