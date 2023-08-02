DNAnexus Integrates BigOmics Analytics Technology for Proteomics, Transcriptomics

NEW YORK – DNAnexus said Wednesday that it is integrating software from Swiss biomedical data analysis startup BigOmics Analytics into its DNAnexus precision health data platform.

The integration of the Omics Playground analysis environment from Lugano, Switzerland-based BigOmics is meant to support visualization and interpretation of proteomics and transcriptomics data.

"The analysis process can be slow, and current tools are often too difficult to use," BigOmics Cofounder and CEO Murodzhon Akhmedov said in a statement. "This collaboration with DNAnexus combines our intuitive interface with DNAnexus' … out-of-the-box solution. Any biologist or bioinformatician around the world will be able to perform advanced omics analysis in a few easy clicks."

Richard Daly, CEO of Mountain View, California-based DNAnexus, said that the partnership is part of the firm's corporate strategy to make it easier for researchers to advance precision medicine and improve patient care with the help of big data. "This collaboration will help to eliminate bottlenecks in the analysis of RNA-seq and proteomics data and enable our customers to extract valuable data-driven insights that can lead to the development of new personalized, omics-based treatments," he said.

BigOmics, a spinout from the Università della Svizzera italiana's Institute of Oncology Research and the Dalle Molle Institute for Artificial Intelligence, has raised CHF 2.7 million ($3.1 million) in venture capital since 2021.