DNA Script Signs up Distributors for the Middle East, Japan

NEW YORK – Enzymatic DNA synthesis platform maker DNA Script said on Wednesday that it has inked distribution agreements in the Middle East and Japan to expand its global sales and service network.

The new Middle East distributors include Gulf Scientific, which covers Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates; and Eisenberg, which covers Israel.

In addition, the company's new distribution partner in Japan, Kiko Tech, will extend DNA Script’s existing channel network in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Earlier this year, the firm announced agreements with APAC biotechnology distributors covering mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, and South Korea.

DNA Script has developed the Syntax benchtop platform to allow researchers to carry out in-house enzymatic DNA synthesis. The company launched an early-access program for the platform in April and received CE marking for the instrument last November.

“We are pleased to follow through on our commercial expansion strategy and deliver a top-quality sales and support experience to researchers and industry players as we build out DNA Script’s global channel network,” said DNA Script CEO and Cofounder Thomas Ybert in a statement.